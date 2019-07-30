The Beaumont City Council on Tuesday will consider a resolution that would see the end of the city’s revolving loan program for small businesses and send back almost $250,000 of federal funds …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Beaumont to consider ending small business loan program - July 29, 2019
- A good credit score to buy a house is at least 620, but the barrier can be much lower for government-backed loans - July 29, 2019
- Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces Hiring of Ian Dooley, SVP and SBA Business Development Officer, San Antonio, TX - July 29, 2019