The Small Business Administration (SBA) also backs a line of credit product through its CAPLines program. Unlike a business term loan that’s provided as a one-time lump sum, a business line of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Best business lines of credit of July 2024 - July 1, 2024
- OneMain Financial Review 2024: Personal Loans for Credit Builders - July 1, 2024
- 5 Ways To Raise Capital As A Small Business - July 1, 2024