In turn, young Australians who do not own a home struggle to access small business finance, as banks prefer to collateralise their loans with bricks and mortar. This results in fewer small businesses …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA head visits Baltimore, speaks with business owners affected by Key Bridge collapse - April 4, 2024
- Bet the house: Home ownership an uncomfortable challenge at small business summit - April 4, 2024
- Maryland’s ‘rainy day fund’ used for small businesses hit by Baltimore bridge collapse - April 4, 2024