In addition to using the funds to provide loans for energy efficiency audits and upgrades, states can use up to 25 percent of the resources for grants and technical assistance to low-income homeowners …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Biden administration approves $250M for energy efficiency upgrades in homes, businesses - November 15, 2022
- The White House is reportedly considering extending the student-loan payment pause again as Biden’s debt relief sits in federal courts - November 15, 2022
- National Funding Receives Four Forbes Advisor’s Best Awards in Small- and Mid-Sized Loans - November 15, 2022