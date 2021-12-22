Biden extends pause on student loan payments due to Omicron — 1:03 p.m. President Joe Biden extended the pause on student loan repayments through May 2022 as the United States faces a fresh wave of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Biden extends pause on student loan payments through May 2022 - December 22, 2021
- CFPB Fall Supervisory Highlights Shed Light on Agency Priorities – Small Dollar Lending - December 22, 2021
- Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1 - December 22, 2021