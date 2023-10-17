Number of SBA-Backed Loans to Latino-Owned Small Businesses Has Doubled Under Biden-HarriWASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Administrator Isabel Guzman, the voice in President …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA urges eligible businesses to apply for disaster loans - October 16, 2023
- Biden-Harris Administration Announces Record $3 Billion in Lending to Latino-Owned Small Businesses - October 16, 2023
- Big Banks That Don’t Offer Personal Loans - October 16, 2023