The U.S. Small Business Administration created a new loan to reach further into neighborhoods that are often without access to growth capital.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Biden-Harris administration touts social justice gains with local small business ‘community loans’ - February 19, 2024
- Reporting discrimination: New, but delayed, reporting requirements seek to identify bias in small business loan approvals and denials - February 19, 2024
- The best fast business loans of February 2024, for funding in hours to days - February 18, 2024