The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday that it would not grant Biden’s request to move forward with his student-debt cancellation plan.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- PPP firms gave selves loans, bought Porsche, $8M home, says report on COVID loan fraud - December 1, 2022
- House panel: Ariz. company co-founded by newscaster made millions on fraudulent PPP loans - December 1, 2022
- Biden’s student-loan forgiveness remains blocked after another federal court rejects the administration’s attempt to revive its debt relief - December 1, 2022