President Biden’s comments on the issues of student loan forgiveness, defunding the police, and how quickly to raise the minimum wage made during a Wisconsin town hall Tuesday are anything but welcome …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Tips for small business owners looking to make a strong recovery in 2021 - February 17, 2021
- Biden’s town hall comments on defunding police, student loans, minimum wage could upset left wing - February 17, 2021
- First 100: Small Business Relief Not Getting Out Quickly - February 17, 2021