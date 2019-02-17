On the last day of 2013, Newtek Small Business Finance loaned Bieber $2.85 million through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 7(a) loan program, which entices lenders to extend financing to smal…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Bieber’s troubled ride was years in making despite attempts to stay in business - February 17, 2019
- UGA ag college, Extension partner with small business to host Farm Business Education Conference - February 17, 2019
- Mayor backs aide after council member calls for investigation into loan - February 16, 2019