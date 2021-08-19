BIG BOOST to Self-Help Groups: Amendments to CGFMU Scheme notified! COLLATERAL FREE loans under DAY-NRLM enhanced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, says RBI

In a big boost, the RBI has decided to enhance the collateral free loans from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh for the SHGs under DAY-NRLM.
