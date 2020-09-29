New federal grants for small businesses and concert venues? A second PPP round? Take a look inside the House Democrats’ new stimulus package.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Billions in grants for live venues, small businesses under Democratic stimulus plan - September 29, 2020
- Carolina Small Business Development Fund Filling Much-Needed Capital Gap For Black Businesses Trounced by COVID - September 29, 2020
- A Look At What’s Inside House Democrats’ New $2.2 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package For Small Business - September 29, 2020