Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index™ for September Finds Loan Approval Rates Rise at Banks and at Non-Bank Lenders for Fifth Straight Month

Small business loan approval percentages at big banks ($10 billion+ in assets) increased from 13.9% in August 2021 to 14% in September. Meanwhile, small banks’ approvals also rose in September to 19.5 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: