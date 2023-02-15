Shortly after Young moved to Atlanta, the pandemic hit, which forced the first generation college graduate turned business owner to shut down her business. “We were afraid like every other business …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Black business owners take advantage of pandemic relief funding - February 15, 2023
- MESO announces small business loan opportunity - February 15, 2023
- Overwhelming demand halts city’s $75M small biz loan fund after 3 weeks - February 15, 2023