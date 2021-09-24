During the pandemic, Black businesses have faced challenges. Some were forced to close or nearly shut down while others were fortunate to have an uptick in business. Black businesses were hit the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Black businesses continue to face down the pandemic - September 24, 2021
- Loan recovery improving, says Ujjivan Small Finance Bank - September 24, 2021
- Small business owners wary to accept available federal COVID aid - September 24, 2021