Minority-led banks are pushing to maintain their momentum after a big growth spurt following George Floyd’s murder. Higher interest rates and other industry pressures are making that harder.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Black lenders look to tap hidden strengths in a tough year for small banks - August 12, 2023
- ‘I’m putting the brakes on’: How rising interest rates have hammered small businesses - August 12, 2023
- Small Business Loans - August 11, 2023