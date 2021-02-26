It is the smallest of small businesses. Ericka Crowder, chef and owner of Cutta’s Kitchen, working alongside Desiree Crowder, her mother. At the restaurant on 35th Street in Norfolk, they are the only …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Black-owned Norfolk restaurant hopeful after small business PPP loans open up - February 25, 2021
- Paycheck protection loans now available for small businesses - February 25, 2021
- Washington businesses have received $3.47B in PPP loans so far this year - February 25, 2021