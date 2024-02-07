Black small-business owners face steeper barriers to getting loans and often pay a higher price for them. A new survey from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Voices found 86% of Black small-business …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Black small-business owners feel sharp credit crunch but remain optimistic - February 7, 2024
- New York Community Bancorp led increase in loan-loss reserves by big regional banks as lenders brace for potential downturn - February 7, 2024
- The best business auto loans in February 2024 to get your company on the road - February 7, 2024