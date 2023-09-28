A federal grand jury indicted a Blackfoot man on Sept. 13 for three wire fraud charges for obtaining fraudulent pandemic-era financial loans aimed at helping small businesses. This is part …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Blackfoot man indicted by grand jury for fraudulent COVID-19 loans - September 28, 2023
- Navy Federal Auto Loan Review 2023 - September 28, 2023
- Small Business Technological Advancement Act Aims to Update SBA Loan Program, Gains Fintech Association Endorsement - September 28, 2023