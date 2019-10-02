Spring Labs to create a property lien registry to track liens in energy-efficient loan market Blockchain … to combat consumer lending and small business fraud and to enhance identity validation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Blockchain Startup Tracks Property Liens in Energy-Efficient Loan Market
Spring Labs to create a property lien registry to track liens in energy-efficient loan market Blockchain … to combat consumer lending and small business fraud and to enhance identity validation …