The platform has already assisted customers with loans approved under the Small Business Administration’s new rule changes announced March 5 th. About Blue Ridge Bank Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., is the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Blue Ridge Bank and SK2 Capital Launch EasyPPPzy™ Online Platform for Self-employed Workers to Receive Forgivable PPP Loans - March 31, 2021
- Locked out of a PPP loan, one woman sold her wedding ring to keep her business afloat - March 31, 2021
- Biden extends PPP loan application deadline for small businesses to May 31 - March 31, 2021