John Stout and Carly Zdanek are hoping to turn a free USB drive into the key to paying off $130,000 in combined student loan debt. For the last 11 months, the couple from Braintree, Massachusetts, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Braintree Couple Hopes to Clear $130K in Student Loan Debt by Trading Up From Free USB Drive - June 15, 2021
- Emly Capital launches with the promise of making a dent in the business loan industry - June 14, 2021
- Greater Lansing businesses got $947 million through PPP. Here’s where the money went - June 14, 2021