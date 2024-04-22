BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s government will launch measures on Monday aimed at renegotiating debts and reducing the cost of new loans for small businesses and low-income families, besides …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Brazil Aims to Boost Credit for Small Businesses, Real Estate Loans - April 22, 2024
- Black Atlanta entrepreneurs struggle to get loans, venture funds - April 22, 2024
- NDE disburses loan to small scale business owners in Ekiti - April 22, 2024