The economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic has hit especially hard in Brazil’s favelas, but the country’s 10 biggest slums now have a plan to fight back: they are launching their own bank.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Brazil´s 10 Largest Favelas Join to Open “Favela Bank” Offering Micro Loans, Debit Cards - February 6, 2021
- Saco Valley Credit Union and Trademark Federal Credit Union ink partnership agreement with Business Lending Solutions, LLC - February 5, 2021
- Gina’s Beauty Supply in downtown Savannah closing after 30 years in business - February 5, 2021