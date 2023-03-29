The truth is, many business owners are still not in a position to repay their CEBA loans by the end of the year. We were holding our breath for a second repayment deadline extension. The fact that the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Briones: Small businesses needed more slack regarding loan repayments from the federal budget - March 29, 2023
- Seattle Bank Partners with JUDI.AI to Simplify the Lending Process for Small Businesses - March 29, 2023
- House lawmakers scrutinize Small Business Administration over COVID loan fraud in hearing - March 29, 2023