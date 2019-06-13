(Bloomberg) — The U.K. won’t take action against Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc over failings in its small-business lending unit because the law doesn’t allow the agency to act. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- British Regulator Shuts Door on RBS Business Loan Scandal - June 13, 2019
- Report on Small Business Newsletter: Ontario entrepreneur’s gluten-free pasta takes off with consumers - June 13, 2019
- Ario: Business Financing Made Simple - June 13, 2019