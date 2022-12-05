Three brothers are accused of creating some 70 fake businesses, all with Euclid addresses, and swindling some $7 million in coronavirus-related small business loans and grants from the federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Brothers accused of swindling $7 million in coronavirus-related loans for some 70 fake businesses, all registered in Euclid - December 5, 2022
- Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian offered low-interest SBA loans - December 5, 2022
- House report claims fintechs processed billions in fraudulent PPP loans - December 5, 2022