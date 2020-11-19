Two brothers and their wives — all from Encino — have been charged in a federal grand jury indictment alleging a scheme to submit at least 35 fraudulent applications seeking more than $5.6 million …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Brothers and Wives Charged in $5.6 Million COVID-19 Loan Scheme - November 18, 2020
- Maple Grove Man Accused Of Fraudulently Receiving $560K+ In PPP Loans - November 18, 2020
- Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients face a new challenge: Taxes - November 18, 2020