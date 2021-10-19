A Brunswick man accused of lying to obtain CARES Act loans and using the money to buy a Mercedes-Benz faces up to 30 years in prison, according to the Southern District of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Brunswick man faces up to 30 years in prison for allegedly submitting falsified documents for CARES Act loans - October 19, 2021
- Bad loans to rise up to 150bps in FY22: Study - October 19, 2021
- Oregon governor hails $5.4M in Wells Fargo grants geared toward small business recovery - October 19, 2021