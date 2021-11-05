A total of 15 entrepreneurs were given loan worth Taka 30 lakh aimed at facilitating them to strengthen their respective enterprises for the sake of boosting income-generating activities alongside job …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- BSCIC disburses Tk 30 lakh loan in Rajshahi - November 5, 2021
- Banks count on PPP goodwill to win hearts of small-business owners - November 4, 2021
- National Effort to Support Black-Owned Businesses This Saturday - November 4, 2021