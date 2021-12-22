BANK South Pacific Financial Group Ltd (BSP) has funded more than K115 million under the Government-supported loan facility, the SME Credit Enhancement Scheme Loan. The bank said more than 2,000 small …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- BSP exceeded K100mil threshold for Govt SME loan: CEO - December 22, 2021
- COVID-19: Small businesses in B.C. reeling over holiday shutdown - December 21, 2021
- Balboa Capital Survey: 8 in 10 Small Business Owners Planning to Use Section 179 Deduction - December 21, 2021