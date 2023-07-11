Council member Wyatt has a resolution that would instead reallocate the money to go toward other struggling businesses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Buffalo’s Common Council reviewing loan for Braymiller Market, support for small businesses - July 11, 2023
- Orange County’s small business grants have helped 8,000+ local firms like Smoke & Donuts survive. It plans to offer another $26M soon. - July 11, 2023
- Businesses affected by I-95 collapse can get help - July 11, 2023