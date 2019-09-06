Marsha received a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), which he used to replace inventory and lessen the effects of the next big storm. During the recovery phase …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Build a Plan to Protect Your Small Business During National Preparedness Month - September 6, 2019
- Stripe joins Square and PayPal in small business lending - September 6, 2019
- Here’s Exactly How Much the Trade War Is Affecting Small Businesses, According to a New Survey - September 6, 2019