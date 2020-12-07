Burlington Companies Got Over $153 Million In Federal PPP Loans

Companies in Burlington got $153.7 million in loan approvals under the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to data released Tuesday by the Small Business Administration. The loans went to …
