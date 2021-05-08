Lisa’s Pasty Pantry has permanently closed after 25 years in business. The business was located at 2004 W. Sussex Ave. in Missoula and their last day was April 30. “We would like to thank all of our …
Business Buzz: Lisa’s Pasty Pantry closes; PPP loans available
