President Joe Biden says high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but rather an “absolute necessity.” To that end, he pledged Monday that every household in the U.S. would have access by 2030, using …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Compliance Success Following the Small Business Lending Rule - June 27, 2023
- Business Highlights: High-speed internet access; Student loan repayments - June 27, 2023
- SBA loan approvals: June 15-21, 2023 - June 26, 2023