According to the latest Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index, small business loan approval percentages at big banks stayed at 13.4% in June. Meanwhile, small banks experienced increased approval …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Business Loan Approvals Increased Slightly in June - July 13, 2023
- US small business lending holding up - July 13, 2023
- Employee Retention Credit Deadline for Business in 2023, 2024, 2025 - July 13, 2023