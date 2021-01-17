The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reports it has forgiven more than 1.1 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans designed to help businesses and their employees deal with the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Business Notebook: SBA forgives PPP loans; Jiffy Lube returns to Cape - January 17, 2021
- Small business encouraged to apply for new round of PPP funding - January 17, 2021
- Yelp Is Now Accepting Covid-19 Safety Reviews …And Other Small Business Tech News - January 17, 2021