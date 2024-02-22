PAST COVERAGE: Local business owner pleads guilty in $720K pandemic loan fraud scheme Evan Agustin Perez, 35, must also pay back $720,000 to the Small Business Administration, announced Dena J. King, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Private jets, private schools, credit cards: How Wellington CEO spent COVID relief loans - February 21, 2024
- Business owner sentenced to prison for COVID-19 fraud schemes - February 21, 2024
- Power of the Black dollar: Small businesses have more loan options - February 21, 2024