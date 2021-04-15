Black and Latino business owners were less than half as likely to be fully approved for loans than White business owners.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Business owners of color faced greater challenges getting loans amid pandemic, report finds — even when they were a low credit risk - April 15, 2021
- NC Hosue passes bill that would cut taxes for PPP loan recipients - April 15, 2021
- Feds: Carnegie man set up fake PPP loans for gold bars, college tuition, fancy cars and more - April 15, 2021