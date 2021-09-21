LaPlace was hit particularly hard during Hurricane Ida. Any businesses that were affected by the storm will have an opportunity to get some help starting on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Businesses affected by Hurricane Ida can seek help at SBA Business Recovery Centers - September 21, 2021
- Bankable launches Black-owned business loan fund - September 21, 2021
- 13 Pa. Counties affected by Ida approved for disaster loans - September 21, 2021