Small business owners who got Paycheck Protection Program loans could qualify for big write-offs from their rescue money, amounting to what Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has called a tax-break …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Stimulus deal includes new round of PPP, tax relief for small businesses - December 21, 2020
- Businesses Get $100 Billion Tax-Write-off Windfall in Aid Bill - December 21, 2020
- Think small business relief was a ‘Success’? Ask businesses in communities of color - December 21, 2020