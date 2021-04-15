Black and Latino loan applicants were denied by banks at higher rates even when they were categorized as the same level of credit risk as white applicants, the Federal Reserve found.
Businesses Owned By Blacks, Latinos Less Than Half As Likely To Be Approved For Loans Than Whites, Fed Says
