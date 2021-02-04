Some newer businesses in Maine are struggling to qualify for pandemic relief packages. Local, state, and federal leaders are working to help.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Businesses that fall through the ‘cracks’ of financial support are seeking help - February 3, 2021
- What Is a Micromortgage? The Loan That Can Help You Buy a Home With Bad Credit and No Down Payment - February 3, 2021
- UPDATE 1-Minority-owned businesses struggle to access credit during pandemic, Fed survey finds - February 3, 2021