Small nonfarm businesses in 18 Oregon counties and neighboring counties in California and Idaho are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
C.O. non-farm businesses hurt by drought can seek SBA disaster loans
Small nonfarm businesses in 18 Oregon counties and neighboring counties in California and Idaho are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business …