C2FO, the world’s on-demand working capital platform, and the Schultz Family Foundation, founded by Sheri Schultz and Starbucks ceo Howard Schultz, today announced a new initiative designed to provide …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- C2FO and Schultz Family Foundation Partner to Unlock $100 Million in Loans for Small and Diverse Businesses - March 7, 2023
- Spartanburg launching new program to support small and minority-owned business - March 6, 2023
- Organization aims to help local businesses achieve financial health - March 6, 2023