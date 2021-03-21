SACRAMENTO — California has paused its plan to provide additional tax relief to small businesses slammed by the coronavirus pandemic because of a last-minute provision in the newly passed federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Calif. fears stimulus law jeopardizes PPP tax break for small businesses - March 21, 2021
- Business viewpoint: Home-based business may be your work-from-home solution - March 21, 2021
- Profiting off the poor, one small loan at a time - March 20, 2021