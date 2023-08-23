A new state regulation brings consumer-style rules to the small business realm, extending California regulators’ ability to crack down on nonbank lenders that engage in questionable practices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA offering low-interest loans to home, business owners who took hit during Warren County, NJ flooding - August 23, 2023
- California bars unfair, deceptive practices in small business lending - August 23, 2023
- Philly is offering loans for landlords to repair properties and maintain the city’s affordable housing - August 23, 2023