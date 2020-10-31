“The grant program is aimed at small and micro businesses that were left out of the grant or loan programs because they didn’t qualify. Our aim is to keep our small businesses functional so they can …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Main Street Lending Program: what changes did Federal Reserve make to small business loans? - October 31, 2020
- California Black Chamber of Commerce to give thousands of dollars in grants to small businesses. Here’s how you can apply - October 31, 2020
- What are small-business loans for veterans? - October 31, 2020