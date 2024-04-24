“We are thrilled to launch California Small Business Loan Match and connect California small business owners with pre-vetted lenders and loans they can trust,” said IBank Executive Director Scott Wu.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- California Economic Development Leaders Launch New Tool Connecting Business Owners with Trusted Lenders - April 24, 2024
- How To Invest In A Small Business - April 24, 2024
- Montgomery unveils new tools to support small business growth, recovery - April 24, 2024